PROSSER — The School Board will be convening for a special meeting Tuesday, March 19, in the staff development room at 1500 Grant Ave. at 7 p.m.
Board members will consider the adoption f three resolutions, including the construction of the new Prosser High School, Policy No. 3206 — Sexual Harassment of Students Prohibited and a waiver of school days due to inclement weather.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment