Luther family named business of the year

— Joe Luther and his family are longtime supporters of the Chamber of Commerce.

The family donated 16 yards of gravel to the annual chamber fundraiser, an item that generates a lot of enthusiastic bidding.

During Saturday’s “Denim and Diamonds” themed-event, the Chamber showed the Luther family, and company, its appreciation by awarding O.L. Luther Asphalt Co. with the 2019 Business of the Year Award.

Three generations of the Luther family gathered before the Chamber audience to be recognized for their service to the community.

The company formed in 1972 by Joe’s father, Orville and mother Loretta. Joe started learning the business after graduating high school.

Now, his sons, Lee and Joseph, are active in the company, located at 710 Luther Road, outside of Granger.

“Mom still helps out with bookkeeping from time to time,” Joe revealed.

“The donation of Luther gravel has been a popular item at our auction for the past 16 years,” said Chamber President Laurence Guisinger.

Also recognized for community service was volunteer Helen Dodd. She was applauded for her dedicated efforts covering 50 years.

“She is still helping at many activities including this banquet,” Guisinger said of Dodd.

“She is also extremely active with the Granger Historical Society, saving items for the museum in her garage,” he added.

Dodd, who is reportedly seldom speechless, had to take a minute to regain her composure after her name was called.

“You are all wonderful, and I love my community,” she said.

Terry Carter, a 30-year volunteer on the Granger Volunteer Fire Department and Yakima Fire District No. 5, was named “2019 City Employee of the Year.”

Carter gave credit to his wife Kelly, thanking her for her support of his volunteer work.

“Without her support, I couldn’t have been available for all of the calls,” he declared.

Granger High School Principal Mike Carlson, a newcomer to the community was given the task of singling out the 2019 Outstanding Young Woman of the Year and the Outstanding Young Man of the Year.

“I am honored to share with you the accomplishments of people in Granger who, by living a life of service, help make the world a better place,” he announced as he presented Granger High School seniors Isamar Solorio and Alvoso Campos their awards.

Earlier in the evening, Granger School District Superintendent Brian Hart honored Bernadette Crider as Certified School District Employee of the Year.

“She greets every student with a handshake each morning,” Hart announced.

“She is instrumental in working on improving the school district’s state assessment improvement schedule and scheduled staff training and advisories for both students and staff,” he added.

Hart also named Roosevelt Elementary School secretary, Gracie Aldaco “...the hero behind the scenes” as the Classified School District Employee of the Year.

Also honored, although not present due to other commitments, was Granger High School senior Adrianaya “Naya” Roettger. The student/scholar will receive the Chamber’s $1,000 Scholarship to be used for her future education, Guisinger announced.

John Klarich was Chamber President Guisinger’s choice for the Chamber Member of the Year acclaim.

“John is the guy to make sure our website looks good,” Guisinger noted.