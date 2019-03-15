A touch of Irish

LEPRECHAUNS ON DUTY – Dressed in shades of green, Becky, 65, and Larry Lloyd, 70, of Prosser helped out at the annual St. Patrick’s Day meal on Friday at the Grandview Senior Citizens Center. “It’s always fun to dress up for the special days,” said Becky. “We enjoy coming down here to help out and to have a little fun. We’ll be here again (in costume) for the Easter dinner,” she added. The meals are prepared by the People for People Meal on Wheels program served Monday through Friday at the center. St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday.