GHS athlete in Special Olympics World Games

ABU DHABI — The Special Olympics World Games are taking place, and one Grandview athlete — Joel Granados — is among those competing.
Granados, and teammate Jonathan Cabildo, were scouted last spring to take part in the games.
The pair tried out for the U.S. soccer team last summer in Seattle, and Granados was selected to compete with the team at the World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The games started Thursday, March 14, and conclude on March 21.
To follow Special Olympics Washington, go to the team’s Facebook page, download the Special Olympics World Games app or watch ESPN.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment