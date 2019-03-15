GHS athlete in Special Olympics World Games

— The Special Olympics World Games are taking place, and one Grandview athlete — Joel Granados — is among those competing.

Granados, and teammate Jonathan Cabildo, were scouted last spring to take part in the games.

The pair tried out for the U.S. soccer team last summer in Seattle, and Granados was selected to compete with the team at the World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The games started Thursday, March 14, and conclude on March 21.

To follow Special Olympics Washington, go to the team’s Facebook page, download the Special Olympics World Games app or watch ESPN.