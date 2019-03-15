Emphasis on for St. Paddy’s Day

— Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Washington State troopers are going to be on the lookout for motorists driving under the influence this weekend.

The emphasis patrol is a part of Target Zero, an effort toward the goal of zero fatality crashes from drivers under the influence.

St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, March 17, and it is one of the deadliest holidays on the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

To ensure a safe holiday, people are being urged to plan ahead with a designated driver, rideshare or other method of getting home from parties and celebrations.

“Take a puff or have a drink, but if you drive, you’ll find the klink,” officials said. “There’s not much fun that you’ll be havin’ riding along in a paddy wagon.”