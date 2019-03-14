Three champions at tourney

— Three Sunnyside Little Grapplers came home from a March 9 tournament hosted at Highland High School.

Jovani Ayala and Ian Ramos were champions in the 5/6-year-old division, and Elijah Wood earned the 7/8-year-old title.

The tournament, originally scheduled at Davis High School, was moved to Highland.

“Highland, along with Davis, pulled it off,” Little Grapplers coach Dan Guillen said.

Although many of the young wrestlers were not feeling well, he said there were many who “wrestled with a lot of heart.”

There were 25 of 43 who came home with hardware, including the three champions.

The nine second-place grapplers were Katalina Rodriquez (5/6); Jeremiah Gomez, Andre Isiquierdo, and Julissa Tabares in the 7/8-year-old division; 9/10-year-olds Nevaeh Martinez and Carlos Soto; and Erik Cisneros, Julian Gonzalez and Carmelo Reyes (11/12).

Another 13 placed third, including 5/6-year-olds Asahi Aguilar, Vicente Valencia and Awmi Valencia; Sophia Bradshaw (7/8); Rolando Gonzalez, Kira Mesa, Marvin Salais, Chris Tabares and Jeshua Rodriguez of the 9/10-year-olds; and Alejandro Aguilar, Joe Ayala, Nathaniel Wood and Juan Rodriguez of the 11/12-year-old division.

The team is scheduled to compete at Eisenhower High School in another tournament.

“There will be some tough competition there as most of the teams attending are from the valley,” Guillen said.