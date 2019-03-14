Sunnyside closes out Bowl year

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside High School Knowledge Bowl teams finished the season in fifth place, in regional competition on Feb. 20 at West Valley High School.
The team collected 55 pointed after three rounds —written and 23 in three oral rounds in the 4A schools division.
