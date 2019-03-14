PEO scholarship offered

SUNNYSIDE — Graduating high school senior girls or those currently enrolled in college are encouraged to apply for the P.E.O. Chapter EX 2019-2020 Scholarship.
Applications are currently available at Sunnyside High School and Sunnyside Christian High School, as well as Yakima Valley College in Grandview. Other college students may contact the scholarship committee director for online application.
For further information contact Yvonne Sikes, PEO Chapter EX Scholarship Facilitator at yvonnesikes@gmail.com.
