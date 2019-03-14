On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, heaven opened the doors and welcomed its newest angel, Pat Lund.

Pat lived a long healthy life and finally at the age of 90 years young decided it was her time to go.

Pat was born April 28, 1928 to Lester and Mable Jennings. She graduated from Grant’s Pass High School in 1948. She married Dale Fisher and had three children: Michael, Kathleen and Marilyn. After Dale Fisher’s death, she married George Dapping and had four more children: Georgeanne, Troy, Roger and Laura. She lived the majority of her life in Sunnyside. She worked at Sunnyside General Hospital for years and eventually retired from there.

Pat was an amazingly talented woman who loved to bake, cook, sew and needlepoint. She was an excellent cook and even though she was a cook for the hospital she never got tired of cooking for her friends and family.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was quick witted and loved by many. She loved her extended church family and was a longtime member to the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her sons, Troy and Roger Dapping, her daughter Laura Ozuna (Ben), 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mable, her sister Rosemarie Price, her husbands, Dale Fisher, George Dapping and Ronald Lund, her son Michael Fisher, daughters Kathleen Dominguez, Marilyn Cavin and Georgeanne Jackson.

She is gone but will never be forgotten. Her spirit will always live in our hearts and in our laughter.

Services for Pat will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church, 385 W. Allen Rd. in Sunnyside, with a brief viewing to be held at 10 a.m. prior to service. Graveside services will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church.

Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.