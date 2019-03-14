— Eastern Washington University’s fall quarter Dean’s List has been released with the following Yakima Valley students earning academic honors:

Grandview: Israel Aguilar, Ian Campuzano, Alexa Jaime, Samuel Perez, Miquel Perez, Kimberly Regis, Hannah Riggs, Maxine Rodriguez, and Vanessa Solis Rios;

Granger: Jasmine Aldaco, Stephanie DeLeon, Juanito Dejesus, Denys Diaz, Anthony Ledesma, Carolina Maravilla Gonzalez, and Maria Rivera Diaz;

Mabton: Noemi Gutierrez and Mario Mendez;

Prosser: Samantha Cochran, Valeria Covarrubias, Lauren Estey, Mayra Garcia, Joseph Hatch, Jacob Hatch, Ellie Johnson, Daniella Landa, Haley Meirndorf, Brenda Montano, Tito Torres and Samantha Zapien;

Sunnyside: Hailey Ayers, Miquel Calvillo, Liliana Cisneros, Alison Davis, Alexis Estrada, Daisy Leon, Jessica Linde, Itzel Lujan Ramirez, Brian Mejia, Bryce Murphy, Marisol Najera, Kate Newhouse, Marcos Nunez, Daisy Palencia, Luis Ramos, Naila Rodriguez, Alyssa Rodriguez, Kaisha Sanchez, Victor Vargas and Cody Woodworth;

Zillah: Karissa Delp, Rebecca Pettingill, Vanessa Vasquez and Brady Widner.