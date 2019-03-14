Art contest comes with tickets to D.C.

— A congressional art contest for Central Washington high school artists comes with two tickets to the nation’s capital for the winner.

The fifth annual competition sponsored by Congressman Dan Newhouse, (R-Sunnyside),“…gives young people who have a story to tell through art the opportunity to express themselves.”

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the 4th District. In addition to being displayed in the U.S. Capitol, the winning artwork is also featured on House. gov's Congressional Art Competition page.

Additionally, honorable mention winners will be invited to have their art work hang in one of Rep. Newhouse’s district offices.

All artwork must be submitted by April 26, 2019 to one of the District offices. Schedule a time for artwork to be dropped off by emailing Johnny.Alavez@mail.house.gov.

The guidelines for the contest are available at newhouse.house.gov/services/art-competition.