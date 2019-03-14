The 2019 science winners, honorable mentions listed

— The students earning enough points to advance to the 64th Annual Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair to be held March 14,15 and 16 at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick.

Sunnyside High School Science Fair Awards 2019 ceremonies held March 4, includes Alex Calvillo named Grand Prize in the senior division (grades 10-12). First place is Fabian Garcia in senior division with second place going to Hennessy Rodriguez and third place went to Mishel Aguila.

Ninth grade first place went to Erica Fajardo with second place awarded to Simon Copenhaver, and third place to Jazmine Valencia.

Honorable mentions ribbons went to Jacob Martinez, Maria Chavez, Sandra. Leyva, Stephanie Flores, Hailey Schlosser, Bella Romero, Jacqueline Garibay, Giselle Lopez, Ben Anderson, Yang Wu, Kayla Villanueva, Brandon Reyes, Christina Hernandez, Adriana Barcenas, Anna Frank and Ellie Wiederspohn.