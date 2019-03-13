Youth love is theatrical focus

TOPPENISH — The Seattle Shakespeare Company’s 90-minute touring production will be at Heritage University to perform Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare on Wednesday, March 20.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the play will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For tickets call Heritage University at 1-888-272-6190.
