Winegrowers elect members

Steele Brown of Golden West Vineyards, Royal City, was elected to the Board of Directors for the Washington Winegrowers Association by vintner and winegrape grower members from across the state.

Patrick Rawn (Chair) of Two Mountain Winery, Zillah, and Shane Collins (Vice Chair) of Rocky Pond Winery, Manson, were re-elected to their respective officer positions. Newly elected to the officer team was Jeff Andrews of Coyote Canyon Vineyards, Prosser, who will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

The Board includes James Mantone of Syncline Wines, Julia Kock, Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards, Mike Means of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Dustin Tobin of Precept Wine Brands, and John Derrick of Mercer Canyons.