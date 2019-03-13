Wine group raises $237,000

KENNEWICK — The Washington Wine Industry Foundation raised more than $237,000 during its annual fundraising auction on Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the Tri-Cities.
The event supports the organization’s various scholarship programs. To date, they have distributed more than $263,000 in scholarships to 185 students.
The Foundation has been awarded more than $2.7 million to help sponsor the WSU Teaching Vineyard and a seat in the popular Washington AgForestry Leadership Program.
