Tourism tune-up seminar set

PROSSER — Hospitality and tourism professionals will discuss how to create a consistent and memorable customer experience on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140A Wine Country Rd.
Registration is $30 plus tax per person and includes coffee, choice of seminars, panel discussion, catered lunch, and networking.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Single seminar fee available. To register, call 509-786-1000 or email: info@theclorecenter.org.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment