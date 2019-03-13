GOOD STUDENTS NAMED — Sun Valley Elementary School February Students of the Month are front row, left to right: Abram Villanueva, Sophia Gonzalez, Renesme Luciano and Luis Hernandez; second row: Daisy Sanchez, Marcos Huizar-Sanchez, Kaden Miranda, Ailyn Alvarez, Vanessa Gutierrez, Surelia Magana and Lucas Cornwell; third row: Elizabeth Olivera, Andi Hamil, Ramon Galvan, Katie Sanchez-Mejia, Brianna Villanueva, Antonia Barriga, Dayro Vilcapoma, Leeannette Castillo and Bryan Redick; fourth row: Gabriela Valenzuela, Jovian Jimenez, Ricardo Alcantar, Isaiah Madriga, Jose Salud-Espinoza, Kennya Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Nelson Gabino Jr., Izmenah Ortega and Mia Reyes; back row: Abby Garcia-Blanco, Benito Blanco, Timothy Sorchych, Samantha Garcia, Ammie Villanueva, Jehsie Castro-Colon, Viviana Mejia and Andres Garcia-Arreguin. Not pictured are: Isidro Acevedo, Artemis Bautista, Sophia Ceja and Valeria Valdovinos.