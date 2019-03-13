GOOD STUDENTS NAMED — Sun Valley Elementary School February Students of the Month are front row, left to right: Abram Villanueva, Sophia Gonzalez, Renesme Luciano and Luis Hernandez; second row: Daisy Sanchez, Marcos Huizar-Sanchez, Kaden Miranda, Ailyn Alvarez, Vanessa Gutierrez, Surelia Magana and Lucas Cornwell; third row: Elizabeth Olivera, Andi Hamil, Ramon Galvan, Katie Sanchez-Mejia, Brianna Villanueva, Antonia Barriga, Dayro Vilcapoma, Leeannette Castillo and Bryan Redick; fourth row: Gabriela Valenzuela, Jovian Jimenez, Ricardo Alcantar, Isaiah Madriga, Jose Salud-Espinoza, Kennya Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Nelson Gabino Jr., Izmenah Ortega and Mia Reyes; back row: Abby Garcia-Blanco, Benito Blanco, Timothy Sorchych, Samantha Garcia, Ammie Villanueva, Jehsie Castro-Colon, Viviana Mejia and Andres Garcia-Arreguin. Not pictured are: Isidro Acevedo, Artemis Bautista, Sophia Ceja and Valeria Valdovinos.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment