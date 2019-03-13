Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

March 4

Cecilia Ramos, dob:9/28/88; two counts of driving while license suspended, DOC contract Sunnyside, two counts of offender accountability act.

Oscar Avalos-Rodriguez, dob: 5/8/94; DOC contract Sunnyside.

Gregorio Farias-Dias, dob: 6/22/84; manufacturing controlled substance, two counts of hit and run unattended property, possession of controlled substance -marijuana.

Steven J. Adams, dob: 11/20/68; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock device.

March 5

Isaac S. Murphy, dob: 3/27/88; two counts of fourth degree assault.

Jesus A. Gastelum, dob: 5/19/93; two counts of theft, fourth degree assault.

Alicia Delgado, dob: 11/30/88; Sunnyside Court commit.

Jonathan A. Pablo, dob: 2/11/00; Sunnyside Court commit.

March 6

Gabina Escobar, dob: 4/27/89; agency hold.

Ryan C. Ybarra, dob: 5/30/81; city of Selah.

Dillan M. Fithen, dob: 8/30/92; city of Selah.

Vittorio T. Thompson, dob: 5/26/81; city of Selah.

Manuel E. Campos, III, dob: 8/16/90; Grandview Court commit.

Tonia L. Reuben, dob: 2/7/83; driving under influence, driving while license suspended.

March 7

Maria S. Martinez, dob:11/25/64; Sunnyside Court commit.

Beatriz Cuevas, dob: 10/12/85; negligent driving, two counts of violation of anti-harassment order, two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order, telephone harassment, driving while license suspended, false reporting, knowingly making false statement.

Sunnyside fire

march 4

Aid call to the 1800 block of East Edison Ave.

Aid call to the 400 block of Alexander Road.

March 5

Aid call to the 400 block of Abby Lane.

Building fire at 1341 S. 6th St.

Building inspections for 10 area apartment complexes completed.

Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 800 block to South Fourth Street.

Aid call to 800 block of South Eighth St.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

March 6

Aid call to the 200 block of Monroe Street.

Aid call to the 4100 block of East Edison Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 200 block of Madison Avenue.

March 7

Aid call to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1100 block of East Jackson Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

march 5

Structure fire on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Hemlock Avenue.

Threats on East Kearney Avenue.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple.

Assault on Saul Road.

Theft on West Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Court order served on Reeves Way.

Code enforce on Hawthorn Drive.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

Threats on North Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Fourth Street.

Vehicle prowl on Scoon Road.

march 6

Suspicious circumstance on West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Burglary on South 11th Street.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street at Grant Avenue.

Assault on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on South Fourth Street.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Court order served on South Hamilton Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue at Upland Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on North 16th Street.

Assault on Irving Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on East Kearney Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on East Edison Road.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on Green Giant Road.

march 7

Homicide on South Mclean Road.

Unknown crash on North Avenue at Scoon Road.

Malicious mischief on Barnes Court.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Code enforce on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on Morgan Road.

Code enforce on East Warehouse Avenue.

Code enforce on East Warehouse Avenue.

Code enforce on East Warehouse Avenue.

Code enforce on East Warehouse Avenue.

Court order served on Cascade Way.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Intoxication on North Sixth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Recovered stolen property on Osborne Road.

march 8

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street.

Non-injury crash on Sheller Road at North 16th Street.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Burglary on South 16th Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assault on North 16th Street.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suicidal person on East Edison Avenue.

Suicidal person on Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Picard Place.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on Waneta Road.

Traffic hazard on South First Street.

Assault on Picard Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Picard Place.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street at Newhouse Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 10th Street.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East South Hill Road.

march 9

Runaway juvenile on Sheller Road.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on Cemetery Road,

Found property on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Nicolai Avenue.

Warrant service on Reeves Way.

Domestic disturbance on Parkland Drive.

Traffic stop on South 13th Street at Irving Avenue.

Noise complaint on North 16th Street.

march 10

Traffic stop on South Ninth Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road at Alexander Road.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

Utility problem on Cherry Avenue.

Found property on Waneta Road.

Recovered stolen property on South 13th Street.

Intoxication on Federal Way.

Traffic offense on Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Maple Avenue.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

march 11

Traffic stop on South 14th Street at Kristen Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

Unwanted guest on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Morgan Road.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on East Edison Avenue.

Missing person on Homer Street

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Jackson Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street at East Avenue.

Animal noise on Ismo Loop.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 5

Juvenile problem on Powell Street.

Fraud on Cherry Lane.

Traffic hazard on Avenue C.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Theft on Groom Lane.

Wanted person on Olmstead Road.

MARCH 6

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Non-injury crash on Grandridge Road at Pleasant Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Washington Street.

Attempt to locate on East Concord Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Fourth Street.

Attempt to locate on Conestoga Way.

Attempt to locate on Munson Court.

Attempt to locate on Woodworth Road.

Traffic hazard on Broadview Drive.

Attempt to locate on Broadview Drive.

Attempt to locate on Hillcrest Road.

Attempt to locate on Arikara Drive.

Attempt to locate on Vista Drive.

Attempt to locate on Nealy Road.

Attempt to locate on East Second Street.

Attempt to locate on West Fifth Street.

Attempt to locate on East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on West Fourth Street.

Court order violation on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Attempt to locate on Robinson Road.

Attempt to locate on Sevilla Street.

Attempt to locate on state Highway 22.

Attempt to locate on Sixth Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Main Street.

Non-injury crash on Avenue J at West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Noise complaint on Grandridge Road.

MARCH 7

Shots fired on South Euclid Road.

Funeral escort on Missouri Street.

Parking problem on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Larson Street.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

MARCH 8

Livestock incident on Forrest Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on West Wine Country Road.

Code enforce on East Second Street.

MARCH 9

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on Arteaga Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on Princeville Road.

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

Lost property on Highland Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at Monty Python.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Intoxication on North Fourth Street.

MARCH 10

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Threats on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Second Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

MARCH 11

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Traffic stop on West Fifth Street at Cherry Lane.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street at East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Butternut Road.

Parking problem on Avenue E.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 7

Code enforce on East First Street.

Cod enforce on East B Street.

Suicidal person on East First Street.

Sex crime on East First Street.

Burglary on Mentzer Avenue E.

MARCH 8

Wanted person on East A Street at East Third Street.

Burglary on Mentzer Avenue E.

MARCH 9

Vehicle theft on Granger Avenue.

MARCH 10

Domestic disturbance on East First Street.

Domestic disturbance on East D Street.

Court order violation on Main Street. Animal bite on East E Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 8

Malicious mischief on Washington Street.

PROSSER POLICE

MARCH 1

Suspicious person on Sunset Drive.

Suspicious person on Market Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious person on Benson Avenue at Cherry Lane.

Traffic stop on Market Street at state Highway 22.

MARCH 2

Traffic stop on Meade Avenue at Wine Country Road.

Theft on Meade Avenue.

MARCH 3

Non-injury crash on Merlot Drive.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

Weapons complaint on North River Road.

MARCH 4

Non-injury crash on Bennett Avenue at Brown Street.

Assault on Prosser Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Benson Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North River Road.

MARCH 5

Domestic disturbance on Sherman Avenue.

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Sadie Street.

Traffic stop Interstate 82 at Wine Country Road.

MARCH 6

Traffic stop on Memorial Street.

Non-injury crash on Grant Avenue.

MARCH 7

Suspicious person Wine Country Road.

Burglary on Benson Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 5

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

MARCH 7

Weapon offense on West Second Street at South Ahtanum Avenue.

Fraud on Paschke Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Weapon offense on West Second Street at South Ahtanum Avenue.

Fraud on Paschke Lane.

MARCH 8

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Fraud on North Harding Avenue.

Fraud on South Kateri Lane.

Non-injury crash on South First Avenue at Ahtanum Road.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

MARCH 9

Traffic stop on Donald at North Harding Avenue.

Abuse neglect on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

MARCH 10

Domestic disturbance on West Elizabeth Street.

Weapon offense on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 5

Vehicle prowl on Beam Road, Granger.

Theft on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Liberty Road, Granger.

Suicidal person on Christenson Road, Mabton.

Attempt to locate on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

MARCH 6

Hit-and-run crash on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Washout Road at Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Fordyce Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on state Highway 223, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside

Traffic hazard on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Green Giant Road, Mabton.

MARCH 7

Homicide on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Crewport Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Wanted person on Donald Wapato Road at Interstate 82, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Independence Road at Washout Road.

Recovered stolen property on Kirks Road at North Liberty Road, Granger.

Abuse neglect on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Independence Road at Washout Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Bella Terra Road, Zillah.

MARCH 8

Livestock incident on Liberty Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Old Prosser Road at Pleasant.

Vehicle theft on Robison Road, Zillah.

Fraud on Tear Road, Grandview.

Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Theft on Division Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 9

Traffic stop on Interstate 82 West at Milepost 50 West, Zillah.

Juvenile problem on Chaffee Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Intoxication on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

MARCH 10

Traffic stop on Thorp Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident on Emerald Road at Snipes Pump Road.

Traffic stop on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Burglary on Blue Goose Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on B Street, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

MARCH 11

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road.

Code enforce on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Traffic stop on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 47 East, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Gap Road, Granger.

Fraud on Green Valley Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Palen Road, Zillah.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance Second Avenue, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 5

Code enforce on Merclyn Lane.

Parking problem on First Avenue.

MARCH 6

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

MARCH 7

Assault on Vintage Valley Parkway.

MARCH 8

Traffic hazard on Fifth Street at Fourth Street.

MARCH 9

Harassment on Second Avenue.

MARCH 10

Hit-and-run crash on Second Avenue.

Lewd conduct on Seventh Street.

Sex crime on Leland Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Elm Street.

MARCH 11

Burglary on First Avenue.