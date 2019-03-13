Parent University inspires creative thought

— Last Wednesday, more than 55 parents gathered at McClure Elementary School to attend the third of five Parent University classes hosted by the Grandview School District.

The theme of the latest class was Making Success at School a Priority – Nurturing Families.

The class was led by McClure parent and Inspire presenter Marisol Izazaga, who talked about nurturing interactions and positive discipline and how those principles relate to both families and a child’s education.

After learning about the importance of setting rules and goals, families gathered together to create their own board games.

For more information about Grandview’s Parent University classes, visit www.gsd200.org/parentuniversity.

The next class will be at 6 p.m. March 14 with focuses on reading, writing and math Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. Second St., Grandview.

To RSVP, call 509-882-8600.