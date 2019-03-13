Parent University inspires creative thought

Parents and educators work together to discuss ways to nurture interactions at last Wednesday’s Parent University hosted by McClure Elementary in Grandview.

Credit: Courtesy of Elena Olmstead
Parents and educators work together to discuss ways to nurture interactions at last Wednesday’s Parent University hosted by McClure Elementary in Grandview.

As of Wednesday, March 13, 2019

﻿

photo

Courtesy of Elena Olmstead

Children and parents work on making their own board games at the third Grandview School District Parent University.

GRANDVIEW — Last Wednesday, more than 55 parents gathered at McClure Elementary School to attend the third of five Parent University classes hosted by the Grandview School District.

The theme of the latest class was Making Success at School a Priority – Nurturing Families.

The class was led by McClure parent and Inspire presenter Marisol Izazaga, who talked about nurturing interactions and positive discipline and how those principles relate to both families and a child’s education.

After learning about the importance of setting rules and goals, families gathered together to create their own board games.

For more information about Grandview’s Parent University classes, visit www.gsd200.org/parentuniversity.

The next class will be at 6 p.m. March 14 with focuses on reading, writing and math Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. Second St., Grandview.

To RSVP, call 509-882-8600.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners