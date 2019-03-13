Mr. SHS 2019 on stage

— The Mr. SHS 2019 event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

In addition to choosing a new Mr. SHS, the proceeds from the evening and previous fundraisers, such as the Mr. SHS takeover of Bon Vino’s Bistro, will benefits the Children’s Village.

Tickets are available at the door.