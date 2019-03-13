OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, March 18 – Apple smoked baked ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, orange, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Chicken medley, peas and carrots, apple, bread stick, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Beef stroganoff, cauliflower florets, tossed salad with carrots, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Three bean chili, roasted potatoes, Scandinavian blend pears, cornbread, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, March 22 – Cheeseburger on a hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato and onions, potato wedges, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 2100 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 18 – Waffles, peach slices, orange juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Breakfast sausage pizza, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Orange juice, strawberries, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, blueberry muffin, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – s, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 18 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, cucumber slices, canned fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, pinto beans, oven fries, fresh banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Meatballs, baby carrots, fresh kiwi, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Chicken nachos, broccoli florets, nacho toppings, fresh apple, royal brownie, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – Fish sticks, tossed side salad, Mandarin oranges, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 18 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cauliflower, cucumbers, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Hot dog, Doritos, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Pizza, salad, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Chicken patty sandwich, Sun Chips, cherry tomato, cucumbers, fruit, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – Tomato soup, breadstick, cheese stick, celery, sun butter, frosted cookie, fruit, variety milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 18 – Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun, tater tots, sweet red peppers, beets, mixed fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, green beans, sugar snap peas, carroteenies, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Garlic toast, Romain salad, cucumber coins, chick peas, low fat ranch dressing, banana, chick, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Chicken fajita, whole grain chips, refried beans, cauliflower, celery, fruit punch, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – Grilled cheese sandwich, oven baked French fries, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, pears, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 18 – Breakfast bar, breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Breakfast bar, breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Breakfast bar, breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Breakfast bar, breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – Breakfast bar, rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 18 – Hot dog a whole grain bun, three bean salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 19 – Lasagna with meat sauce, whole grain dinner roll, carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 20 – Cheese burger on a whole grain bun, French fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, March 21 – Chicken teriyaki boat, brown rice, par baked breadstick fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, March 22 – Nachos with beef and cheese, nacho cheese sauce, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.