Lower Valley stars in All State Games

— King’s High School will be filled with girls hoops stars from across the state this coming Saturday, March 16.

They will be competing in All State basketball games, representing their schools and classification.

Among them will be girls from several Lower Yakima Valley schools, including Zillah’s Callie Delp, and Granger’s Jayleen Vasquez and Naya Roettger for the 1A versus 2A game at 4 p.m.

Prosser’s Marissa Cortes and Wapato’s Janealle Sutterlict will be on the 2A team.

On the 4A team will be Sunnyside’s Ashlee Maldonado, competing against girls from the 3A classification at 6 p.m.

Each of the athletes was selected from among their peers for the honor of being in the All State games by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association. Players of the year and coaches of the year will be presented at each halftime.