Local family in crash near Selah

SELAH — Three people from a Sunnyside family are recovering from injuries sustained in a March 6 crash west of Selah just after 2 p.m.
Margarita Delgado, 61; Ana Lua, 25; and Maite Delgado, 1, were injured when the 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Agustin Delgado, 25, was struck by a 2005 Ford F-150 driving by 22-year-old Brenda E. Venegas of Ellensburg.
The vehicles were eastbound on Interstate 82 at Milepost 24 when Venegas’ vehicle struck a guardrail and then, the Delgado family’s vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said.
Augustin Delgado was not injured, but Venegas was. All who were injured were taken to a Yakima hospital, troopers said.
Venegas was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.
