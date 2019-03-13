Linda Wolkenhauer, 69, of Grandview, died March 6, 2019 in Seattle.

She was born March 8, 1949 in Prosser.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.

