Helen I. Nostrant, 87, formerly of Sunnyside, died March 7, 2019, at hospice house in Kennewick.
She was born April 30, 1931 in St. John, Kan.
Services for Helen will be held later this spring.
Einan’s Funeral Home and Crematorium in Richland is in care of the arrangements.
