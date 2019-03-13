Get to know... Sasha Castro NEIGHBORS

Age: 26

Spouse: N/A

Children: N/A

Occupation and place of work: Graphic Designer at the University of Washington

Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The familiarity and calm comforts of home – family, friends and all the Mexican Food!

When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Like Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter.

First job I ever had was: An illustrator for the Sunnyside School District.

The most famous person I’ve met is: Anthony Green from Circa Survive at a mall signing.

The best gift I ever received was: Game boy Color, Pokémon Yellow and a few pack of cards.

The best piece of advice I ever received was: Get busy living, or get busy dying.

My favorite food is: Anything seafood!!!

One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When my niece was born.

If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Queen at LIVE AID! That was always my dream as a kid.

The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Bruce Lee.

I’d love to learn how to: Surf.

The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Mexico City.

My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Weight lifting.

If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling the world in search of different teas and exotic foods.

The one word that best describes me is: Mellow.

If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I’d make myself about five inches taller.