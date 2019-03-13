Get to know... Sasha Castro

Age: 26
Spouse: N/A
Children: N/A
Occupation and place of work: Graphic Designer at the University of Washington
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The familiarity and calm comforts of home – family, friends and all the Mexican Food!
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Like Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter.
First job I ever had was: An illustrator for the Sunnyside School District.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Anthony Green from Circa Survive at a mall signing.
The best gift I ever received was: Game boy Color, Pokémon Yellow and a few pack of cards.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Get busy living, or get busy dying.
My favorite food is: Anything seafood!!!
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When my niece was born.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Queen at LIVE AID! That was always my dream as a kid.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Bruce Lee.
I’d love to learn how to: Surf.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Mexico City.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Weight lifting.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling the world in search of different teas and exotic foods.
The one word that best describes me is: Mellow.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I’d make myself about five inches taller.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment