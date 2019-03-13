Deer cause of Prosser crash

— At around 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, a deer darted onto Interstate 82 at Milepost 89, causing a Grandview woman to strike it with her 2011 Audi A5.

Alma E. Hutchinson, 39, was driving the car, which was deemed a total loss by the Washington State Patrol.

She didn’t suffer any injuries, but her passenger, 11-year-old Hailey J. Hutchinson was. The young girl was transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, troopers said.

Due to the cause of the crash, Alma Hutchinson was not cited.