Celebrate Spring At Live! Concert

— Russian classical pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform at the Sunnyside High School auditorium Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m.

This is the third concert of the current four-part Lower Valley Live! season. Lower Valley Live! — formerly the Lower Valley Community Concert Association — is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization devoted to bringing live music and performance art to residents of the Lower Yakima Valley.

Single performance tickets will be available for purchase at the door prior to the Yakushev’s concert — $20 for adults and $5 for those 18 years old and younger.

For information, call 509-832-0336.