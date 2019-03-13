Celebrate Spring At Live! Concert

SUNNYSIDE — Russian classical pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform at the Sunnyside High School auditorium Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m.
This is the third concert of the current four-part Lower Valley Live! season. Lower Valley Live! — formerly the Lower Valley Community Concert Association — is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization devoted to bringing live music and performance art to residents of the Lower Yakima Valley.
Single performance tickets will be available for purchase at the door prior to the Yakushev’s concert — $20 for adults and $5 for those 18 years old and younger.
For information, call 509-832-0336.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment