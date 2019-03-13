California fugitive arrested

— Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Crimes Task Force, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Toppenish Police Department last Tuesday, March 5, arrested a fugitive from California.

Daniel Cervantes Cardenas, 32, of Fresno, Calif. Was wanted in connection with an April 2014 gang-related homicide in that city.

The then 29-year-old fled prosecution, and a warrant for his arrest was issued nationwide at the time.

Information was provided this month, leading law enforcement officers to Cardenas’ location in the 200 block of Buena Way Road.

He is in the Yakima County Jail pending extradition.