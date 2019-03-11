Patricia “Pat” Lund, 90, of Sunnyside, died March 6, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born April 28, 1928 in Bend, Ore.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 9:30 to11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens .

Those wishing to sign Pat’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralshomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.