Lyendekker home razed Saturday morning

— A local man is without his home but staying with family after a Saturday morning fire.

Gerben Leyendekker’s home at 3731 Harrison Road was completely destroyed by the fire, which is still under investigation.

Three stations from Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5 responded to the blaze just before 10 a.m. and found the double-wide manufactured home was 50 percent involved, Lt. Mike Farmer said.

A defensive attack was initiated by the first responding firefighters, and a short while later a powerline to the home fell. It began arcing.

Farmer said the danger from the downed line and flooring inside the home having been compromised in several locations, firefighters were called back.

“The decision was made to allow the structure to consume itself,” he said.

There was already a partial collapse of the roof, as well.

The fire was contained to the home’s footprint, and firefighters were able to assist Leyendekker in retrieving a couple safes, as well as a gun safe that was inside.

Leyendekker said he’d been home about an hour before the blaze started.

“He advised that he did not notice anything out of the ordinary while he was home,” Farmer said, noting there was a fire burning in the fireplace.

The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted, and Benton REA assisted in disconnecting the power.

A total of 15 firefighters battled the blaze.

The loss to the structure and contents is estimated at $90,000.