Guadalupe M. Cruz, 87, of Sunnyside, died March 8, 2019 in Sunnyside. He was born Jan. 22, 1932 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Outlook Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Guadalupe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

