First-time mom celebrates baby’s impending birth

— For many of the nearly 20 expectant moms registered for a baby shower hosted by Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic and the hospital in Sunnyside, the educational reminders offered were old hat.

Juanita Campos of Sunnyside was learning what she needed to know for the first time, enjoying games and celebrating the impending arrival of a daughter.

After 24 years of hopeful anticipation with her baby’s father, Daniel Hernandez, the experience of knowing they were finally going to have a child is as exciting, Campos said.

Although Campos has Type 2 Diabetes, which comes with its own challenges, she is eager to meet her daughter, who is due to be born April 12.

“I am courageous, taking care of myself,” she said when the women attending the baby shower shared a word to describe themselves.

Campos has closely monitored her health and eaten well to control her A1C levels.

Last year, in May, she had been experiencing some unusual health symptoms. Her doctor told her to be cognizant that the issues may result in pregnancy.

That didn’t concern Campos who’d always wanted a child.

She took a pregnancy test in June that showed a negative result, but the following month, the home pregnancy test indicated her dreams might finally come true.

To confirm the results, Campos visited her doctor.

“I didn’t tell Daniel,” she recalled. “When he was at lunch, we talked. He asked what I was doing, and I told him I went to the doctor to check on my blood sugars.”

Being coy, Campos held back a little before telling Hernandez he was finally going to be a dad.

“He didn’t believe me at first,” she said.

The couple is doing all they can to prepare, and that is why Campos took advantage of attending the baby shower at the hospital.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Campos said.

“Any and all information is beneficial,” she said.

The women attending the baby shower were provided a tour of the family birthing center, told about benefits and incentives provided by different healthcare plans and were informed about the nutritional and breastfeeding specialists at WIC.

They were told about the benefits of breastfeeding, and nurses from the hospital provided information about different concerning symptoms, as well as what the signs of false labor versus actual labor might be.

“I’ve had a very good support team,” Campos said, noting her doctors, nurses and nutritionist have all assisted in making sure her pregnancy is healthy.

Campos is certain her child is going to be “spoiled.”

“It’s definitely going to be hard to get dad back to work,” she said.