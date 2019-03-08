Theodora “Dori” Castro, 55, of Grandview, died March 7, 2019 in Grandview.
She was born Aug. 2, 1963, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Dori’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment