Theodora “Dori” Castro, 55, of Grandview, died March 7, 2019 in Grandview.

She was born Aug. 2, 1963, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

