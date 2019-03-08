Greyhound Buzz Cut

Photo by Patrick Shelby
As of Friday, March 8, 2019
Lady ‘Hounds Head Basketball Coach Glenn Braman during a Friday assembly makes good on a team bet of winning three consecutive, end of the season games on their way to being crowned CWAC champions.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment