Dinner planned March 16

YAKIMA — A group dedicated to restoring habitat and pheasant populations is hosting a special informative dinner Saturday, March 16.
The 5-9 p.m. event provided by Pheasants Forever takes place at Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association, 411 E. Pomona Road in Yakima.
Served at a cost of $10 with RSVP, $15 at the door, will be Dickey’s BBQ.
There will be raffle prizes, including guns, and presentations by Mark Meyocks of the Pheasant Restoration Program in the Yakima Valley and Steve Jarvis, who will be speaking about Valley quail and habitat.
There will also be a trap shooting event at 3 p.m. that day.
Register and pay online at yakimapf311.org or call Brad Coughenour at 509-263-3856 or Meyocks at 509-834-8378.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment