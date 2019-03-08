Dinner planned March 16

— A group dedicated to restoring habitat and pheasant populations is hosting a special informative dinner Saturday, March 16.

The 5-9 p.m. event provided by Pheasants Forever takes place at Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association, 411 E. Pomona Road in Yakima.

Served at a cost of $10 with RSVP, $15 at the door, will be Dickey’s BBQ.

There will be raffle prizes, including guns, and presentations by Mark Meyocks of the Pheasant Restoration Program in the Yakima Valley and Steve Jarvis, who will be speaking about Valley quail and habitat.

There will also be a trap shooting event at 3 p.m. that day.

Register and pay online at yakimapf311.org or call Brad Coughenour at 509-263-3856 or Meyocks at 509-834-8378.