Daylight saving time Sunday

— Daylight saving time will officially begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

To avoid waking up in the middle of the night, set clocks to “spring forward” before going to bed the night before, in this case Saturday, March 9.

When moving the clocks one hour ahead, the National Safety Council suggests also taking the opportunity to conduct safety checks around the home.

Household items include: checking the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, reviewing your family emergency plan, taking unwanted or expired medicines to a prescription drop box, and updating your first aid kit.

Daylight saving time is scheduled to end on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, when clocks will “fall back” one hour.