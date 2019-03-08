Comments sought about well nitrate levels

SUNNYSIDE — A public hearing to gather comments regarding nitrate levels in Lower Yakima Valley wells will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the city’s Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Testimony will be accepted after a brief overview presentation by state Department of Ecology representatives.
A draft of the Lower Valley Groundwater Management Program can be viewed online at www.ECY.WA.GOV.
