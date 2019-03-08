Artist shares

SPRING IS COMING – Granger artist Guillermo Castaneda broke out one of his favorite painting “Signs of Spring” to share as the days of winter lingers on into March. The colorful painting denotes the renewal of the ground in preparation for a new growing season. He first showed the oil on wood landscape in 2005 at the Central Washington Artists exhibition. “It just seemed like a good time bring it out to counter all the snow,” he said.