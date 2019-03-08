Artist shares

SPRING IS COMING – Granger artist Guillermo Castaneda broke out one of his favorite painting “Signs of Spring” to share as the days of winter lingers on into March. The colorful painting denotes the renewal of the ground in preparation for a new growing season. He first showed the oil on wood landscape in 2005 at the Central Washington Artists exhibition. “It just seemed like a good time bring it out to counter all the snow,” he said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment