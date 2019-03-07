Sheriff’s detectives investigate first homicide of year

— A homicide in the 100 block of South McLean Road is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Leonel Lopez Avalos, 25, of Grandview’s name was disclosed via Yakima County Superior Court documents.

He has been arrested for first-degree murder, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said just after 9 a.m. today, March 7.

Judge Richard H. Bartheld set Lopez Avalos’ bail at $1 million at a preliminary hearing this afternoon.

The homicide was reported at about 12:45 this morning, and the Sheriff’s Office has not yet named the victim or listed the manner of death, Schilperoort said.

“The name will be released after next of kin have been notified,” he said.

Investigators were still at the scene after 8:30 a.m. Evidence markers surrounded a white sedan and the investigation team was taking photographs of the scene.

Schilperoort said Sunnyside and Grandview Police assisted in locating and arresting the suspect.

Further details will be released when they become available.

Schilperoort said this is the first homicide investigated by the Sheriff’s Office this year.