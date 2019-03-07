One medal veteran can’t live without; his wife

— When Frederick “Skip” Hopkins received his long overdue U.S. Navy medals and service ribbons from Rep. Dan Newhouse of the 4th Congressional District from his time serving aboard USS America, CVA 66, the sailor’s most distinguished honor still remains being married to his wife, Irene, for the past 47 years, who he met while stationed on the carrier.

“I can live without the medals, but I could have never truly lived without Irene,” Hopkins faithfully acknowledged.

The couple who celebrate their anniversary in August, wholeheartedly concur if it wasn’t for the military, they wouldn’t have met.

“When you break it down, I think God has blessed us. He’s blessed me, and he’s blessed her,” he voiced.

A shipmate that Hopkins worked with was the brother to the girl, Irene, from Green Bay, Wisc., who was visiting in Tucson, Ariz. at the time they met during a party almost 50 years ago.

“We were just brought together. It was like they were there, and her friend’s brother said, ‘Why, I know somebody from Tucson,’ so they called me,” Hopkins remembered as he checked with Irene to collaborate his accuracy of the story.

“I think we had a party that night or whatever we were doing. We had a get together.”



During the Friday morning, Feb. 22, presentation of six medals at their home in Prosser, Hopkins, the former Safety Petty Officer Third Class (E-4) who had enlisted on Jan. 10, 1968 at the age of 18, made two deployments to the West Pacific (Vietnam) and one to the Mediterranean (Korea).

“We’ve got a mission here today we want to accomplish. You know, I don’t get to do this very often. This is kind of a neat thing and honor for me to present you with medals and awards that really the military should have provided you a long time ago,” Rep. Newhouse said.

“We certainly want to make sure you get what’s coming to you as recognition of your service and the thanks of a grateful nation.”

The newly decorated veteran opened up one of three cruise books that his daughter talked him out of throwing away to reminisce about his haze grey and underway voyages upon the ship he affectionately called, “The USS Never Dock.”

As he turned the half century-old pages, candid stories from the flight deck to being allowed in growing a beard were brought to life and retold as if it was experienced yesterday.

“I used to have a beard before everyone else has a beard. And, the reason was I would get up early in the morning and shave and we would launch planes at whatever time that was, and I got a nice bath in jet fuel. Because when the afterburners were going and blowing out fuel, it was really hard on my face. So, they let me grow a beard,” Hopkins clearly recalled.

The medals and ribbons, along with an updated DD214 military form seemed to be a symbol for the couple reflecting on the significance of a period of time when they embarked upon life together.

“When you get a little older, you have thoughts about the grandkids… it’s something they might want… it’s a reminder, I guess for the kids that grandpa did this,” Hopkins plainly stated.