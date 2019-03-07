Naomi Mayfield

Naomi Ruth Mayfield, 40, of Sunnyside died Feb. 8, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born Nov. 11, 1978 in Sunnyside.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March16 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Naomi’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.