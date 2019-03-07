Naomi Mayfield

Naomi Ruth Mayfield, 40, of Sunnyside died Feb. 8, 2019 in Sunnyside.
She was born Nov. 11, 1978 in Sunnyside.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March16 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Naomi’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment