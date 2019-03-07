Carmen P. Alonzo of Grandview, passed away in Seattle, on Feb. 8, 2019 with her loving family close by.

She was born in Thorndale, Texas on March 17, 1930 to parents Juan and Sulema Gonzalez Chadis.

She continued her younger years in Texas, where she attended school. Carmen then came to the Lower Valley where she spent many years working in the fruit production industry.

Her favorite hobbies included, spending time with her family, sewing, knitting and gardening. Carmen was also a proud member of the Guadalupe Group.

Carmen leaves behind her loving children, Lupe Chadis (Antonia), Virginia Alonzo, Rosalinda Gonzalez, Pedro Alonzo, MaryJane Alonzo, Carolina Ramirez, Ernesto Alonzo, and Jim Alonzo; her siblings, Jesusa (Miranda) Chadis of Seattle, and Pablo Chadis of Texas, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, who she adored dearly.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Juan and Sulema, and her son, Santos Alonzo Jr.

The family wants to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

Carmen was laid to rest at the Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, on Feb. 22, 2019.