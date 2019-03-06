Worried citizen

It is with great concern I write this as my worry for the citizens of Sunnyside is now joining my longtime alarm for those residing in my hometown of Wapato.

I find it amazing that Sunnyside is contracting with Wapato for Court Services and Inmate Housing.

It’s especially surprising to see Sunnyside developing an official and direct connection to a city that’s under a cloud of deep legal implications.

It’s often a good thing to have cities working together as the resulting economies can be positive. However, with a bully between court dates now running Wapato, it’s best that the two cities pick another time to join forces.

Alan Taylor

Wapato