Why do we continue to elect attorneys to an elected position?

As they are enough of a problem when in private practice! To add insult to injury people reelect them again and again. In Congress we have a very high percentage of Attorneys, who while criticizing the President their rating is the lowest of all!

There is, I believe, a constitutional crisis whereas a single judge can overrule the President, who has not been elected by the people. Ag in particular who now represents less than 2% of the people that are feeding the rest of the population who are being told what to do by people who have no Ag background, and judges who are left leaning liberals whom do not have a clue, therefore in my opinion, we are their target. When the State was going to change how the hair Salons was going to operate it was like a thousand showed up in Olympia, got their message across and changed things. Ag is under attack in so many ways, but they have a hard time to even express their frustrations, as it seems no one cares! When the environmentalists decided we need wolves, they did not ask the people who would be adversely affected by this stupidity, they did not want the taxpayer to pay their costs, and by the way does anyone have that total cost? This should include the contract with Francine Madden of $1.6 million as a wolf consultant. A study by Rod Haberle and Steve Mclaughlin estimated the losses on a 200 cowherd would be $62,000.00 or more over a one-year period. Why shouldn’t this expense be paid by the Environmentalists who have so much money from suing everyone! Why is it that they were not distributed equally? The people who wanted them will never see them in their habitat.

Ag represents 13% of the economy, 51 Billion in revenue and 164,000 jobs, why would you cut off the arm that is feeding you? On the other hand, when Seattle had a valve malfunction at the region’s largest wastewater treatment plant had 30 million gallons of raw sewage run into Puget Sound and another station had 330,000 gallons. Now if this was a farmer he would be fined? and probably put out of business! The Dairy industry has and is being sued and for contributing to nitrates in the ground water, our Govt. has spent over 2 million studying and testing with no positive results, and there has never been a diagnosed case in Yakima County? I am an 83-year old retired cattleman concerned for all farmers and ranchers and this Country!

Don Young

Sunnyside