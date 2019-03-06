Washington Elementary Students of the month

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS NAMED — Washington Elementary School’s February Students of the Month are: front row, left to right, Marbella Vidana, Khloe Maltos, Zayre Santana, Elijah DeLeon, Jorge Franco, Kimberly Gonzalez, Alejandro Navarrete, Evalynn Rodriguez, Matthew Fisher, Amelia Silva, Landen Paul and Armando Espinoza; second row: Jonathan Salgado-Sotelo, Edwardo Tlatelpa-Tapia, Gizelle Cerda, Diego Hernandez-Manjarro, Emily Ramirez, Tayvan McDonald, Nehemiah Jalifi, Daisy Tapia, Anali Chapira, Jennifer Hernandez, Caiden Montano and Leyla Chavez; third row: Hailey Rodriguez, Isaiah Diaz, Destiney Sorchych, Izayah Padilla, Oscar Briones, McKaylee Rojas and Jaylinn Mendoza; fourth row: Luis Hernandez-Osorio, Nathaniel Gallardo, Jayla Diaz, Jesaiah Nonato, Lesli Torres, Felix Farias, Kaylynn Downing, Emily Sabedra, Kimberly Moreno, Oliver Rivera-Madrigal, Amber Lucatero, Jayden Tellez-Muro, Emily Mathews, Jayden Alvarado and Zaiden Silva; fifth row: Zylin Paniagua, Dylan Lewis, Francisco Villa, Isaiah Galvan, Eleni Rodriguez, Estephanie, Leyva, Grayce Morris, Teaghan Rodriguez and Cong Vo; back row: Jennifer Jaimes, Brianna Gallardo, Anthony Ayala-Mendoza, David Ambriz, Emmi Garcia, Janiah Rodriguez, Marqus Saldana, Elysia Blackwood and Vanessa Perez. Not pictured are Kezia Sherman, Derrick Matthews and Jeremiah Gomez.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment