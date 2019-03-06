Washington Elementary Students of the month

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS NAMED — Washington Elementary School’s February Students of the Month are: front row, left to right, Marbella Vidana, Khloe Maltos, Zayre Santana, Elijah DeLeon, Jorge Franco, Kimberly Gonzalez, Alejandro Navarrete, Evalynn Rodriguez, Matthew Fisher, Amelia Silva, Landen Paul and Armando Espinoza; second row: Jonathan Salgado-Sotelo, Edwardo Tlatelpa-Tapia, Gizelle Cerda, Diego Hernandez-Manjarro, Emily Ramirez, Tayvan McDonald, Nehemiah Jalifi, Daisy Tapia, Anali Chapira, Jennifer Hernandez, Caiden Montano and Leyla Chavez; third row: Hailey Rodriguez, Isaiah Diaz, Destiney Sorchych, Izayah Padilla, Oscar Briones, McKaylee Rojas and Jaylinn Mendoza; fourth row: Luis Hernandez-Osorio, Nathaniel Gallardo, Jayla Diaz, Jesaiah Nonato, Lesli Torres, Felix Farias, Kaylynn Downing, Emily Sabedra, Kimberly Moreno, Oliver Rivera-Madrigal, Amber Lucatero, Jayden Tellez-Muro, Emily Mathews, Jayden Alvarado and Zaiden Silva; fifth row: Zylin Paniagua, Dylan Lewis, Francisco Villa, Isaiah Galvan, Eleni Rodriguez, Estephanie, Leyva, Grayce Morris, Teaghan Rodriguez and Cong Vo; back row: Jennifer Jaimes, Brianna Gallardo, Anthony Ayala-Mendoza, David Ambriz, Emmi Garcia, Janiah Rodriguez, Marqus Saldana, Elysia Blackwood and Vanessa Perez. Not pictured are Kezia Sherman, Derrick Matthews and Jeremiah Gomez.