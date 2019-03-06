Sooty mess

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Volunteer firefighter and Grandview Police Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp is hosed off by another firefighter after being covered in soot and carbon from the fire that raged inside a home at 321 Avenue.
Volunteer firefighter and Grandview Police Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp is hosed off by another firefighter after being covered in soot and carbon from the fire that raged inside a home at 321 Avenue.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment