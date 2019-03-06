Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

FEBRUARY 26

Brad M. Duncan, dob: 3/28/62; hit and run unattended. Property, driving under influence.

German S. Valencia, dob: 2/10/95; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Gael Soto, dob: 6/12/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Orlando Patina, Jr, dob; 1/16/90; Sunnyside Court commitment.

FEBRUARY 28

Pedro Mendoza-Flores, dob: a6/15/92; two counts of drug paraphernalia violation.

Antonio S. Carrazco Jr, dob: 1/29/91; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Chelsey D. Price, dob: 6/15/93; third degree theft.

March 1

Nelson L. Edwards , dob: 7/23/93; DOC contract- Sunnyside, Ellensburg commitment.

Diego Soto, dob: 9/5/95; driving under influence.

Aurelio J. Escobar, dob: 8/23/95; offender accountability act; second degree assault. Interfering with report of domestic violence; fourth degree domestic violence assault; third degree domestic violence malicious mischief, DOC contract – Sunnyside.

Theodore D. Marichalar, dob: 8/18/71; investigation.

March 3

Ignacio DeLaMora, dob: 2/ 12/91; fourth degree assault.

Luis Valenzuela, III, dob: 12/8/82’; Driving while license suspended.

Omar Balverde, dob: 5/26/90; physical contact while intoxicated.

Sunnyside fire

FEBRUARY 20

Aid call to Beckner Alley.

Aid call to the 100 block of Parkland Drive.

Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

FEBRUARY 21

Aid call to in the 600 block of East Railroad Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of East Franklin Avenue.

Aid call to North Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1700 block of Jersey Street.

FEBRUARY 22

Aid call the 11700 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to South 11th Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to North Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of McClain Drive.

Aid call 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1700 block of Cascade Way.

Aid call to 400 block of Homer Street.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on East Lincoln Avenue.

FEBRUARY 23

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to South First Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

FEBRUARY 24

Aid call to the 600 block of Laurel Street.

Aid call to the 1900 Fruitvale Boulevard.

Aid call to the 1000 block of N. Second St.

Ad call the 300 block of E. Yakima Avenue.

Aid call to the 900 block of North 16th Street.

Aid call to 2200 block of South. 18th Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 3400 block of North Meyers Road.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1700 block of Jersey Street.

FEBRUARY 25

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at eastbound I-82 at mile post 77.

Aid call to the 1000 block Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Fire alarm malfunction in the 2600 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

FEBRUARY 26

Aid call to the 6800 block of Vane Belle Road.

Aid call to the 6300 block of Van Belle Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call the 8900 block of Emerald Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 200 block of Linden Way.

Aid call to the 1300 block pf Vintage Road.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

FEBRUARY 27

Water leak in the 2600 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 900 block of E. Decatur Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at intersection of South 16th Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of South 16th Street.

FEBRUARY 28

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 800 block of Beckner Alley.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

MARCH 1

Aid call to the 1200 block of East Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 2900 block of Allen Road.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1700 block of Fordyce Road.

Aid call the 700 block of West Edison.

Aid call to the 1200 block of East Ida Belle Street.

March 2

Aid call to the 1300 block of Dekker Road.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Structure Fire to the 300 block of D Avenue, Grandview.

Aid call to the 1700 block of Jersey Street.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries to Van Belle Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Grending Avenue.

March 3

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Ave.

Aid call to the 400 block of Homer Street.

March 4

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

FEBRUARY 26

Lost property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on Midvale Road.

Court order served on Weatherwax Street.

Noise complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Quail Lane.

Public service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Reith Way at Van Nutle Boulevard.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Saul Road at East Lincoln Avenue.

FEBRUARY 27

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Parking problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Code enforce on East Kearney Avenue.

Code enforce on South 12th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on South Seventh Street.

Court order service on South 11th Street.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Injury crash on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Code enforce on South 11th Street.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Rouse Road .

Assault on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on Victory Way.

Domestic disturbance on Bridge Street at Grant Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Bridge Street at Grant Avenue.

Illegal dumping on Sunset Place.

Disorderly on East Franklin Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street.

Code enforce on Sunset Place.

Parking problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Warrant service on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Valley View Lane.

Parking problem on Picard Place.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Threats on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Abuse neglect on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on West South Hill Road.

Court order service on Cascade Way.

Malicious mischief on Kristen Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on South Seventh Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway at North 16th Street.

march 1

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Unwanted guest on Beckner Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle prowl on South 16th Street.

Recovered stolen property on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on West Madison Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Warrant service On Homer Street.

Noise complaint on Kristen Avenue.

Assault on Hawthorn Drive.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Hamilton Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Gregory Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Ida Belle Street at South 13th Street.

march 2

Suspicious circumstance on Gregory Avenue at South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Grending Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Bagley Drive.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Victory Way.

march 3

Suspicious circumstance on Woods Road at North Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Forsell Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cascade Way.

Domestic disturbance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Franklin Court.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

march 4

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Juvenile problem on Hemlock Avenue.

Trespassing on South First Street.

Warrant service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Drugs on East Yakima Valley Highway.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

FEBRUARY 26

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street at Avenue C.

Parking problem on Avenue D.

Parking problem on Avenue D.

Fraud on Grandridge Road.

Harassment on East Washington Street.

Vehicle fire on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 75 West.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street.

Court order violation on Appleway Road.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Threats on Victoria Circle.

FEBRUARY 27

Overdose on West Second Street.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on East Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Domestic disturbance on Old Inland Empire Highway at Elm Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Euclid Road.

Non-injury crash on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Threats on Ismo Court.

FEBRUARY 28

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Threats on Douglas Street.

Non-injury crash on East Second Street.

Parking problem on East Fifth Street at Elm Street.

Assault on Forsell Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

march 1

Suspicious circumstance on North Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Third Street.

Assault on Stassen Way.

Missing person on Highland Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Drugs on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Theft on Division Street.

march 2

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Apricot Road.

Disorderly on Division Street.

Intoxication on Avenue A.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Mapleway Road.

Harassment on West Second Street.

Structure fire on Avenue D.

Unsecure premises on Stover Road.

Parking problem on North Birch Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane.

Assault on Stassen Way.

march 3

Assault on Division Street.

Drugs on North Euclid Road.

Domestic disturbance on Interstate 82 On-Ramp Eastbound Exit 75.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Warrant service on Ninth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Avenue E.

Suspicious circumstance on Birch Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Bonnieview Road at Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Birch Street.

march 4

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on Colleen’s Way.

GRANGER POLICE

february 26

Found property on E Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East A Street.

february 27

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 59 East.

MARCH 1

Drugs on Mentzer Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on East A Street.

MARCH 2

Custodial interview on Harris Avenue.

MARCH 3

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway at La Pierre Road.

Traffic stop on Madison Avenue at South Elm Street.

Recovered stolen property on East C Street.

MABTON POLICE

FEBRUARY 27

Burglary on Fern Street.

FEBRUARY 28

Theft on Main Street.

PROSSER POLICE

february 22

Burglary on Sherman Avenue.

Fraud on Dudley Avenue.

Traffic stop on Eighth Street at Wine Country Road.

february 23

Traffic stop on Grant Avenue at Tenth Street.

Mail theft on Nunn Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Paterson Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Old Inland Empire Highway.

february 24

Noise complaint on Merlot Drive.

Assault on Fir Street.

Warrant arrest on Prosser Avenue.

february 26

Suspicious person on Meade Avenue.

Suspicious vehicle on Paterson Road.

february 27

Trespassing on Main Street.

Reckless driving on Seventh Street at Grant Avenue.

Traffic complaint on Concord Way.

Traffic crash on Albro Road and Old Inland Empire Highway.

february 28

Domestic disturbance on Merlot Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Colena Street.

WAPATO POLICE

February 26

Traffic stop on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Wasco Avenue.

February 27

Vehicle theft on South Wasco Avenue.

Harassment on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assault on South Simcoe Avenue at East Fourth Street.

February 28

Runaway juvenile on South Kateri Lane.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

March 1

Assault on South Wasco Avenue.

Harassment on South Wapato Avenue.

Theft on East Fifth Street on South Simcoe Avenue.

March 2

Domestic disturbance on West Eighth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

february 26

Non-injury crash on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Blaine Road, Zillah.

Court order violation on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Harassment on Asahel Curtis Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway at West Park.

february 27

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Independence Road at Cemetery Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Trespassing on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Interstate 82, Granger.

Unknown crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 62 West, Granger.

Recovered stolen property on Third Avenue, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road at Tear Road, Grandview.

february 28

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on West Hudson Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Threats on North Liberty Road, Granger.

March 1

Attempt to locate on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Parker Heights Road.

March 2

Suspicious circumstance on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Raymond Lane, Mabton.

Injury crash on Van Belle Road at Beam Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on White Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 63 East, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Bridgeman Road, Sunnyside.

March 3

Domestic disturbance on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 48 East, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Robbery on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

March 4

Theft on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Wanted person on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

March 5

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

february 27

Juvenile problem on Northstone Parkway.

Abandoned vehicle on Sunset Way.

Abandoned vehicle on Chenaur Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Glen Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Fifth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Maple Way.

Abandoned vehicle on Carlsonia Road.

Non-injury crash on Cheyne Road at Firth Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Zillah West Road.

March 1

Parking problem on Rainier Avenue.

Wanted person on Seventh Street.

March 2

Non-injury crash on Seventh Street at Second Avenue.

Driving under the influence on North Meyers Road at Interstate 82.

March 3

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road.

March 4

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Parkway.