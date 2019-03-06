Orchid class is Saturday

As of Wednesday, March 6, 2019
YAKIMA — The Yakima Orchid Society will share tips for growing “your own orchids” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9 at the Jewett Interpretive Center, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
To register for the class, call 509-248-7337 or visit www.ahtrees.org.
