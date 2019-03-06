Maria Esperanza Diaz, 89, of Sunnyside died Feb. 27, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 5, 1930 in Michoacán, Mexico.

A viewing and visitation takes place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Smith Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

